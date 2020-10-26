Cybersecurity Awareness Month: The Future of Connected Devices in the Department of the Navy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alvin “Tony” Plater, Director, Cybersecurity and Privacy in the Office of the Chief Information Security Officer Department of Navy Chief Information Officer, moderates a panel with the Chiefs of the four directorates under the DON CIO. Panelists are: Jane Rathbun, DON Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Information Warfare and Enterprise Services; Tom Sasala, DON Chief Data Officer; Mike Galbraith, DON Chief Digital Innovation Officer; and Christopher Cleary, DON Information Security Officer.



Video production by the DON CIO.