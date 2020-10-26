Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cybersecurity Awareness Month: The Future of Connected Devices in the Department of the Navy

    UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Department of the Navy Chief Information Officer (DON CIO)

    Alvin “Tony” Plater, Director, Cybersecurity and Privacy in the Office of the Chief Information Security Officer Department of Navy Chief Information Officer, moderates a panel with the Chiefs of the four directorates under the DON CIO. Panelists are: Jane Rathbun, DON Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Information Warfare and Enterprise Services; Tom Sasala, DON Chief Data Officer; Mike Galbraith, DON Chief Digital Innovation Officer; and Christopher Cleary, DON Information Security Officer.

    Video production by the DON CIO.

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020
    Category: Video Productions
    cybersecurity
    CDO
    CTO
    DON CIO
    CSAM
    CISO
    CDIO

