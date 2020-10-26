Cybersecurity Awareness Month: The Future of Connected Devices in the Department of the Navy

Alvin “Tony” Plater, Director, Cybersecurity and Privacy in the Office of the Chief Information Security Officer Department of Navy Chief Information Officer, moderates a panel with the Chiefs of the four directorates under the DON CIO. Panelists are: Jane Rathbun, DON Chief Technology Officer and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy Information Warfare and Enterprise Services; Tom Sasala, DON Chief Data Officer; Mike Galbraith, DON Chief Digital Innovation Officer; and Christopher Cleary, DON Information Security Officer.
