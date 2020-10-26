Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
DVIDS Hub works best with JavaScript enabled
Keen Sword is a joint, bilateral, biennial field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of the Japan-U.S. alliance.
Date Taken:
10.26.2020
Date Posted:
10.27.2020 04:16
Category:
Interviews
Video ID:
770818
VIRIN:
201026-F-YU621-210
Filename:
DOD_108037633
Length:
00:06:33
Location:
JP
Video Analytics
Play
Load
End
0
0
0
Downloads:
0
High-Res. Downloads:
0
Podcast Hits:
0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work,
Keen Sword Q&A Part 1, by , identified by SrA Trevor Gordnier , must comply with the restrictions shown on DVIDS https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Keen Sword Q&A Part 1
LEAVE A COMMENT