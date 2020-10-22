Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll of 2/11 Conducting BDOC During SLTE 1-21

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes 

    3rd Marine Division   

    B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, 2d Battalion, 11th Marines, attached to 4th Marine supporting the Battalion Distributed Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 22, 2020. 2/11 conducted BDOC in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.

    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 01:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770808
    VIRIN: 201021-M-JD525-002
    Filename: DOD_108037499
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of 2/11 Conducting BDOC During SLTE 1-21, by LCpl Jackson Dukes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Artillery
    Integrated Training Exercise
    ITX
    #ServiceLevelTrainingExercise
    ITX 1-21

