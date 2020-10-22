B-Roll of 2/11 Conducting BDOC During SLTE 1-21

B-Roll of U.S. Marines with Golf Battery, 2d Battalion, 11th Marines, attached to 4th Marine supporting the Battalion Distributed Operations Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 22, 2020. 2/11 conducted BDOC in preparation for Maneuver Warfare Exercise, demonstrating their technical and tactical proficiency during the regiment’s operations.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jackson Dukes)
