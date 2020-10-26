Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS RONALD REAGAN KEEN SWORD

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 26, 2020) U.S. Navy ships assigned to Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group joined ships of Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Escort Flotilla 1, Escort Flotilla 4, and the Royal Canadian Navy, in formation while aircraft from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, JMSDF and Japan Air Self Defense Force fly in formation during Keen Sword 21. Keen Sword is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for almost 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 00:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770800
    VIRIN: 201026-N-ZF088-2001
    Filename: DOD_108037429
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 9
    High-Res. Downloads: 9
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS RONALD REAGAN KEEN SWORD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    maritime
    USS
    Specialists
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Keen Sword
    CVN76
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    RS
    Forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Keen Sword 2020
    Retail Service Specialists
    Keen Sword 20

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT