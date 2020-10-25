Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Indianapolis Colts Shoutout- Sgt. Christopher Ziems
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES
10.25.2020
Sergeant Christopher Ziems, Company I, Marine Cryptologic Support Battalion, Hawaii
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 22:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|770793
|VIRIN:
|201025-A-JY808-120
|Filename:
|DOD_108037385
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Hometown:
|KOKOMO, IN, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Indianapolis Colts Shoutout- Sgt. Christopher Ziems, by SPC Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Indianapolis Colts Shoutout- Sgt. Christopher Ziems
LEAVE A COMMENT