Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony 2020 (Part 2 of 6)
Guests speak at the ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima from the island of Iwo To.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 21:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770790
|VIRIN:
|201024-N-FA353-379
|Filename:
|DOD_108037162
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|JP
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony 2020 (Part 2 of 6), by SN Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS
