Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony 2020 (Part 4 of 6)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    10.24.2020

    Video by Seaman Belen Saldana 

    Media Center - Japan

    Guests speak at the ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima from the island of Iwo To.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 21:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770787
    VIRIN: 201024-N-FA353-737
    Filename: DOD_108037152
    Length: 00:04:49
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima Commemoration Ceremony 2020 (Part 4 of 6), by SN Belen Saldana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Iwo To
    Battle of Iwo Jima
    Marines
    75th Anniversary of Iwo Jima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT