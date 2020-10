video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew hoists three jet boaters from their boats, that were stuck in about one foot of ice, approximately one mile southeast of Taku Glacier Lodge, Alaska, Oct. 25, 2020. The operator of good Samaritan vessel Nantucket initially reported two of the vessels stuck in ice, and a call from a spouse of one of the boaters reported the party overdue. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Sitka)