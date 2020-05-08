Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History Maker: USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730)

    08.05.2020

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine

    On Aug. 5, 2020, the gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) completed a feat few other U.S. Navy submarines have accomplished: the 100th strategic deterrent patrol of their submarine.

    USS Henry M. Jackson
    SSBN 730
    CSG-9
    Submarine Group 9
    Strategic Deterrence
    SUBPAC
    100th Patrol

