Media Release Package (B-Roll) of U.S. Air Force Reserve C-130H Hercules aircraft and supporting personnel assigned to the 910th Airlift Wing, under command of 1st AF (AFNORTH), in support of FEMA, and upon approval by the Department of Defense, conduct Air Force Aerial Spray Operations, operating out of Barksdale Air Force Base, to control mosquito populations in Southern Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta and Laura.