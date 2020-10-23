Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
421st Fighter Squadron returns to Hill AFB B-roll
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES
10.23.2020
Pilots with the 421st Fighter Squadron return to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020, following a six-month deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. (U.S. Air Force video by R. Nial Bradshaw)
