    421st Fighter Squadron returns to Hill AFB B-roll

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    388th Fighter Wing

    Pilots with the 421st Fighter Squadron return to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020, following a six-month deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. (U.S. Air Force video by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 15:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770758
    VIRIN: 201023-F-OD616-3001
    Filename: DOD_108036686
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 421st Fighter Squadron returns to Hill AFB B-roll, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill Afb
    388th Fighter Wing
    421st Fighter Squadron

