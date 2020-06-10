Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
Interview with 75th ABW Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Erik Tisher
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES
10.06.2020
Interview with 75th ABW wing chaplain, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Erik Tisher. (U.S. Air Force video by R. Nial Bradshaw)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 13:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|770741
|VIRIN:
|201006-F-OD616-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_108036159
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|0
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Interview with 75th ABW Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Erik Tisher, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Interview with 75th ABW Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Erik Tisher
LEAVE A COMMENT