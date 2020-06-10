Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Interview with 75th ABW Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Erik Tisher

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2020

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Interview with 75th ABW wing chaplain, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Erik Tisher. (U.S. Air Force video by R. Nial Bradshaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 13:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 770741
    VIRIN: 201006-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_108036159
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with 75th ABW Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Erik Tisher, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    chaplain
    wing chaplain
    75th Air Base Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT