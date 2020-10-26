Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMCSD’s Clinical Biomechanics Laboratory

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob L Greenberg 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    201026-N-DA693-1001
    SAN DIEGO (Oct. 23, 2020) A multimedia video showcasing Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Clinical Biomechanics Laboratory for the 2020 Virtual Fleet Week San Diego. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Greenberg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 16:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770739
    VIRIN: 201026-N-DA693-1001
    Filename: DOD_108036139
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 0 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD’s Clinical Biomechanics Laboratory, by PO3 Jacob L Greenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    fleet

    week

    NMCSD

    clinical

    Navy Medicine

    Sailors

    virtual

    gait

    biomechanics

    coronavirus

    COVID-19

    TAGS

    laboratory
    fleet
    week
    NMCSD
    clinical
    Navy Medicine
    Sailors
    virtual
    gait
    biomechanics
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT