video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770738" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jäger Shot 2020 was a competitive sniper training event where Soldiers, assigned to different 7th Army Training Command units or areas of operation, learned and practiced sniper fundamentals, Oct. 18-23, in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The competition was designed to to promote teambuilding, strengthen techniques, build esprit de corps and enhance mentorship within the sniper community. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sgt. Joseph McDonald)