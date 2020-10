video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Various personnel from around Cannon AFB participated in the ATSO Rodeo from 13OCT to 16OCT, 2020. Learning the Ability To Survive and Operate in austere conditions, the Airmen were put through a gauntlet of exercises designed to test their preparedness and skill in stressful situations.