    MAFFS tackle California's worst wildfires ever

    NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) were utilized at extreme capabilities during the 2020 California wildfires, a season that marked the worst in California history. More than four million acres burned as a result of uncontrollable wildfires, majority happening since July 2020. Utilizing C-130 aircraft, MAFFS units from California, Colorado, Nevada and Wyoming dropped more than 1.5 million gallons of retardant to help contain wildfires. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 14:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770724
    VIRIN: 201026-Z-WM549-1101
    Filename: DOD_108036059
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA, US 
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US

