MAFFS tackle California's worst wildfires ever

Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS) were utilized at extreme capabilities during the 2020 California wildfires, a season that marked the worst in California history. More than four million acres burned as a result of uncontrollable wildfires, majority happening since July 2020. Utilizing C-130 aircraft, MAFFS units from California, Colorado, Nevada and Wyoming dropped more than 1.5 million gallons of retardant to help contain wildfires. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)