Fire-Rescue Academy students train on MCAS Miramar, California., Oct. 15, 2020. The students received an opportunity to broaden their skillset as they train to become certified fire fighters by practicing real-world wildfire fire-fighting techniques on the east portion of the base. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Taylor Bidon)