Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Remember the 3 Ws

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY

    10.26.2020

    Video by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Remember the 3 Ws when you are in a community setting. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart). These three habits can help you protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 09:34
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770708
    VIRIN: 201026-A-GJ885-851
    Filename: DOD_108035733
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: SEMBACH, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics
    Play Load End
    0 1 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remember the 3 Ws, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Army Medicine Europe

    coronavirus

    COVID-19

    COVID

    TAGS

    Army Medicine
    Regional Health Command Europe
    Army Medicine Europe
    coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT