Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th
SEMBACH, RP, GERMANY
10.26.2020
Remember the 3 Ws when you are in a community setting. Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Watch your distance (stay 6 feet apart). These three habits can help you protect yourself and others from COVID-19.
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 09:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770708
|VIRIN:
|201026-A-GJ885-851
|Filename:
|DOD_108035733
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RP, DE
Video Analytics
|Play
|Load
|End
|0
|1
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, Remember the 3 Ws, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MORE LIKE THIS
Controlled Vocabulary
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Remember the 3 Ws
LEAVE A COMMENT