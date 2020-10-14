101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) qualification tables and CALFEX

B roll of interviews with 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) CW3 Ryan Beagle, Maj. Scott Baker and Spc. Grayson Houk talking about conducting qualification tables and CALFEX in October of 2020 at GTA, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield)
|10.14.2020
|10.26.2020 04:09
|B-Roll
|770701
|201014-A-AK662-112
|DOD_108035440
|00:03:13
|DE
|3
|1
|1
|0
