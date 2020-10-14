Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) qualification tables and CALFEX

    GERMANY

    10.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B roll of interviews with 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) CW3 Ryan Beagle, Maj. Scott Baker and Spc. Grayson Houk talking about conducting qualification tables and CALFEX in October of 2020 at GTA, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Thomas Stubblefield)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 04:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770701
    VIRIN: 201014-A-AK662-112
    Filename: DOD_108035440
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) qualification tables and CALFEX, by SGT Thomas Stubblefield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CALFEX
    Task Force No Mercy

