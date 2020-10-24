Task Force Spartan Soldiers Take on AMDEX 21-1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770699" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Task Force Spartan Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, showcased their ability to rapidly deploy High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers anywhere in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility within hours during AMDEX 21-1. Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1, which started Oct. 12, develops and exercises tactics, techniques, and procedures against simulated air, cyber, force protection and missile threats.