    Task Force Spartan Soldiers Take on AMDEX 21-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    Task Force Spartan Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, showcased their ability to rapidly deploy High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers anywhere in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility within hours during AMDEX 21-1. Air and Missile Defense Exercise 21-1, which started Oct. 12, develops and exercises tactics, techniques, and procedures against simulated air, cyber, force protection and missile threats.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 03:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770699
    VIRIN: 201024-A-ZS194-073
    Filename: DOD_108035412
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Soldiers Take on AMDEX 21-1, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    AFCENT
    U.S. Army
    75th FAB
    1-14 FAR

