    Building resiliency through GRIT and GAINZ

    TURKEY

    10.20.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Corey Bryant founded GainzNation after recovering from a severe injury, a fitness and self-improvement brand that promotes all facets of resiliency, and has made it his life's work to take the movement global.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building resiliency through GRIT and GAINZ, by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

