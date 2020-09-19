CLB 31 tests MCMAP skills aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 19, 2020) Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), test skills during a marine corps marital arts program (MCMAP) gray belt test aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). MCMAP, the Marine Corps hand combat program, prepares the Marines for close combat: “One mind, any weapon.” New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)