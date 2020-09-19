Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB 31 tests MCMAP skills aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. Audrey Rampton 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 19, 2020) Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), test skills during a marine corps marital arts program (MCMAP) gray belt test aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18). MCMAP, the Marine Corps hand combat program, prepares the Marines for close combat: “One mind, any weapon.” New Orleans, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Audrey M. C. Rampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770675
    VIRIN: 200919-M-IP473-1001
    Filename: DOD_108034883
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB 31 tests MCMAP skills aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18), by Sgt Audrey Rampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

