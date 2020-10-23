Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Co. G, 2-104th GSAB, Nebraska National Guard shout out to Nebraska Cornhuskers

    SAUDI ARABIA

    10.23.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Soldiers with the Nebraska Army National Guard's Company G, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter MEDEVAC crews, send a greeting shoutout to the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team from an undisclosed location in Saudi Arabia while on deployment. (Nebraska National Guard courtesy video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 21:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 770671
    VIRIN: 201023-Z-A3598-001
    Filename: DOD_108034858
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: SA
    Hometown: LINCOLN, NE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Co. G, 2-104th GSAB, Nebraska National Guard shout out to Nebraska Cornhuskers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Nebraska

    TAGS

    Sports
    Shout out
    Huskers
    MEDEVAC
    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    Blackhawk helicopter
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    Greeting
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    Nebraska Army National Guard
    Cornhuskers
    Go Big Red

