Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    249th Prime Power Soldiers interviews and b-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Video by Ferdinand Detres Jr 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Soldiers of the 249th Engineer Battalion performing assessment of homes for blue roof program. Interviews with Spc. Harley Contreras and Staff Sgt. Pho Nguyen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 18:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770664
    VIRIN: 201018-O-NT965-127
    Filename: DOD_108034744
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 249th Prime Power Soldiers interviews and b-roll, by Ferdinand Detres Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    engineers
    USACE
    engineer
    Lake Charles
    FEMA
    disaster response
    QA
    Army
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    HQ
    building strong
    assessments
    Prime power
    emergency operations
    detres
    NWA
    blue roof
    NWO
    MVM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT