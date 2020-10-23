Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers installs 10,000th blue roof after hurricanes Laura, Delta

    LAKE CHARLES, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation Blue Roof contractors install the 10,000th blue roof at home of Colby and Meghan Lehr, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Oct. 23, 2020. (Photo by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, USACE Omaha District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 15:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770663
    VIRIN: 201023-A-HJ174-366
    Filename: DOD_108034664
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LAKE CHARLES, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers installs 10,000th blue roof after hurricanes Laura, Delta, by Dr. Michael Izard-Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    USACE
    Lake Charles
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    MVD
    Detres
    NWD
    Calcasieu Parish
    operation blue roof
    Emergency Field Office
    blue roofs
    NWO
    Hurricane Laura

