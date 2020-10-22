Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard New York Cold Water Survival 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Daniel Henry 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    The Coast Guard explains cold water survival and safety techniques with the aid of the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Hawser.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 12:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770659
    VIRIN: 201024-G-GM914-1002
    Filename: DOD_108034545
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard New York Cold Water Survival 2020, by Daniel Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    swimming
    survival
    Coast Guard
    safe boating

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT