U.S. Marines conduct fire support with 81 mm mortars during Fuji Viper 21.1 B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct fire support with 81 mm mortars during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct 20-21, 2020. The Marines are sharpening their skills during this exercise, increasing the lethality and proficiency during realistic training, such as this, is necessary to achieve readiness that serves as a credible deterrent against aggression and strengthens collective security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)
10.22.2020
10.24.2020
B-Roll
|770654
|201024-M-HM068-001
|1
|DOD_108034393
|00:02:17
CAMP FUJI, JP
|2
|0
|0
|0
