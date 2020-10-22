Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Marines conduct fire support with 81 mm mortars during Fuji Viper 21.1 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    10.22.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, currently attached to 3d Marine Division, as part of the Unit Deployment Program, conduct fire support with 81 mm mortars during exercise Fuji Viper 21.1 at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Oct 20-21, 2020. The Marines are sharpening their skills during this exercise, increasing the lethality and proficiency during realistic training, such as this, is necessary to achieve readiness that serves as a credible deterrent against aggression and strengthens collective security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 04:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770654
    VIRIN: 201024-M-HM068-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108034393
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines conduct fire support with 81 mm mortars during Fuji Viper 21.1 B-Roll, by LCpl Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    2nd Platoon
    3rd Marine Division
    Charlie Company
    Camp Fuji
    fire support
    U.S. Marines
    3d MARDIV
    Combat Patrols
    81 mm mortars
    CATC Fuji
    Fuji Viper 21.1
    2d Platoon Unit Deployment Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT