    Pacific Guardians conquer SHARP Situational Training Exercise Lanes

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers with the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conquered the 10-station, five-mile Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes designed to challenge participants through physical fitness, SHARP trivia, and realistic scenarios at Sagami General Depot, Japan Oct. 16.

    Japan
    SARC
    SHARP
    Sexual Assault Response Coordinator
    Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention
    SHARP Program
    Sagami General Depot
    Not in my Squad
    Protecting our People
    Protects our mission
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
