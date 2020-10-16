Soldiers with the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade conquered the 10-station, five-mile Sexual Harassment Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes designed to challenge participants through physical fitness, SHARP trivia, and realistic scenarios at Sagami General Depot, Japan Oct. 16.
This work, Pacific Guardians conquer SHARP Situational Training Exercise Lanes, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
