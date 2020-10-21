Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Cpl. Eric Tso 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, conduct live-fire and maneuver squad supported attacks on Range 10 during exercise Bougainville 2 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 21, 2020. Bougainville II is the second phase of pre-deployment training conducted by the battalion designed to increase combat readiness through complex and realistic live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Tso)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 22:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770652
    VIRIN: 201021-M-TL103-0001
    Filename: DOD_108034368
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines conduct squad supported attack at Bougainville II (B-roll), by Cpl Eric Tso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

