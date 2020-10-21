2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines conduct squad supported attack at Bougainville II (B-roll)

U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, conduct live-fire and maneuver squad supported attacks on Range 10 during exercise Bougainville 2 at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Oct. 21, 2020. Bougainville II is the second phase of pre-deployment training conducted by the battalion designed to increase combat readiness through complex and realistic live-fire training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eric Tso)
