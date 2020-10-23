Exercise Ready Eagle

Today, members of the 17th Medical Group wrapped up a week-long training and exercise event known as ‘Ready Eagle.’ It trained and tested Goodfellow’s medics response to a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear mass casualty scenario. Goodfellow is the fifth base in Air Education and Training Command to conduct this unique training event.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 18:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770644
|VIRIN:
|201023-F-ED401-469
|Filename:
|DOD_108034231
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
