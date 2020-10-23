Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Ready Eagle

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Today, members of the 17th Medical Group wrapped up a week-long training and exercise event known as ‘Ready Eagle.’ It trained and tested Goodfellow’s medics response to a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear mass casualty scenario. Goodfellow is the fifth base in Air Education and Training Command to conduct this unique training event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 18:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770644
    VIRIN: 201023-F-ED401-469
    Filename: DOD_108034231
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    readiness
    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow AFB
    Ready Eagle
    Ross Clinic
    17th Medical Group
    17 MDG

