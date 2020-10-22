Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis civic leader honored with prestigious award

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cameron Otte 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Sandy Person, U.S Air Force civic leader and Travis Golden Bear, received the Tampa Bay Trophy Oct. 22, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The award was presented by the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance, which recognizes distinguished civic leaders who go above and beyond to serve the military community.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770642
    VIRIN: 201022-F-HV886-001
    Filename: DOD_108034229
    Length: 00:16:38
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Hometown: VACAVILLE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis civic leader honored with prestigious award, by A1C Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    civic leader
    ATA
    Community Engagement
    TAFB
    Golden Bear
    Tampa Bay Trophy
    Sandy Person

