Sandy Person, U.S Air Force civic leader and Travis Golden Bear, received the Tampa Bay Trophy Oct. 22, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The award was presented by the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance, which recognizes distinguished civic leaders who go above and beyond to serve the military community.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770642
|VIRIN:
|201022-F-HV886-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108034229
|Length:
|00:16:38
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Hometown:
|VACAVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Travis civic leader honored with prestigious award, by A1C Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT