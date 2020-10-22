Travis civic leader honored with prestigious award

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770642" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sandy Person, U.S Air Force civic leader and Travis Golden Bear, received the Tampa Bay Trophy Oct. 22, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The award was presented by the Tampa Bay Defense Alliance, which recognizes distinguished civic leaders who go above and beyond to serve the military community.