    ORARNG 1-82nd CAV conducts annual training 2020

    OR, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Germundson 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Dominic Kotz, commander, 1-82 CAV, Oregon Army National Guard, discusses what his unit did during their 2020 annual training to stay mission ready in preparation for upcoming mobilizations.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 18:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770640
    VIRIN: 200814-A-YI240-143
    Filename: DOD_108034203
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORARNG 1-82nd CAV conducts annual training 2020, by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    stryker
    squadron
    1-82 CAV
    cavalry
    Oregon National Guard
    army
    Citizen-Soldier
    ORARNG
    anual training

