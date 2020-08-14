Lt. Col. Dominic Kotz, commander, 1-82 CAV, Oregon Army National Guard, discusses what his unit did during their 2020 annual training to stay mission ready in preparation for upcoming mobilizations.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 18:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770640
|VIRIN:
|200814-A-YI240-143
|Filename:
|DOD_108034203
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|OR, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ORARNG 1-82nd CAV conducts annual training 2020, by SPC Michael Germundson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
