    Coast Guard crews offload more than $187 million worth of narcotics in District 7

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    U.S. Coast Guard crews worked hard facilitating narcotic offloads in District 7 for Coast Guard cutter Valiant, Venturous, Dauntless, Escanaba, and Thetis crews homeported across the country. These offloads stopped more than $187 million worth of narcotics from coming into the maritime domain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770636
    VIRIN: 201021-G-OS599-1000
    Filename: DOD_108034178
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard crews offload more than $187 million worth of narcotics in District 7, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cutter
    uscg
    cocaine
    offload
    marijuana
    venturous
    coast guard
    key west
    dauntless
    Thetis
    Escanaba
    counter narcotics
    Atlantic area
    valiant
    eastern Pacific Ocean

