U.S. Coast Guard crews worked hard facilitating narcotic offloads in District 7 for Coast Guard cutter Valiant, Venturous, Dauntless, Escanaba, and Thetis crews homeported across the country. These offloads stopped more than $187 million worth of narcotics from coming into the maritime domain. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 18:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770636
|VIRIN:
|201021-G-OS599-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108034178
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|MIAMI, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard crews offload more than $187 million worth of narcotics in District 7, by PO2 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
