Tech. Sgt. Andrew Birmingham, from the 117th Air Refueling Wing, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base talks about his career as a boom operator on the KC-135R Stratotanker.
Music: Tears of Joy
Fesliyan Studios music https://www.fesliyanstudios.com
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 17:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|770635
|VIRIN:
|201016-O-SS608-603
|Filename:
|DOD_108034175
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tech. Sgt. Birmingham Talks About His Career As A KC-135R Boom Operator, by Ken Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT