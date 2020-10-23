Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Course Training: Winch set up

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                         

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wis., for training in the Regional Training Site-Maintenance Wheeled-Vehicle Recovery Operations Course work together to begin winching out a military vehicle during training Oct. 23, 2020, at the installation Vehicle Recovery Site on North Post in this short video. The 17-day course covers operation and maintenance of recovery vehicles and use of standard procedures to rig and recover military wheeled vehicles. Related training tasks include oxygen and acetylene gas welding; boom and hoist operations; winch operations; and recovery of mired, overturned, and disabled vehicles. RTS-Maintenance holds several sessions of the Wheeled-Vehicle Operations Course each year and trains Soldiers from both active- and reserve-component forces. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, training, Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Course, training, Regional Training Site-Maintenance, RTS-Maintenance, 91B, institutional training, Army Reserve

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 21:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770626
    VIRIN: 201023-A-OK556-377
    Filename: DOD_108033886
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy RTS-Maintenance Wheeled Vehicle Recovery Course Training: Winch set up, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

