Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    128th Air Refueling Wing Upgrades Firehouse Facilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Halverson 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    After nearly two years of renovations, the firehouse at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, is fully operational here at General Mitchel Field, Milwaukee, Oct. 23, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 14:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770609
    VIRIN: 201023-Z-OG181-001
    Filename: DOD_108033466
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Upgrades Firehouse Facilities, by SSgt Joshua Halverson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Fire Fighter
    Milwaukee
    128th Air Refueling Wing
    St. Francis
    Cudahy
    128 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT