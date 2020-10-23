After nearly two years of renovations, the firehouse at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, is fully operational here at General Mitchel Field, Milwaukee, Oct. 23, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 14:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770609
|VIRIN:
|201023-Z-OG181-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108033466
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 128th Air Refueling Wing Upgrades Firehouse Facilities, by SSgt Joshua Halverson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
