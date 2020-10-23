video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



ST. LOUIS (Oct. 23, 2020) The first episode for a video series titled Diversity & Inclusion. The series focuses on the importance of diversity and inclusion within Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG ) Mid America and its Sailors. Episode one, titled Diversity is Our Power, is an introduction to the series featuring NTAG Mid America's commanding officer, Cmdr. Brad Whittington. In this episode, he talks about the power of a diverse Navy and how open discussions about diversity are important to have with one another. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)