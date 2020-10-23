Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity is Our Power

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    201023-N-JH293-1001
    ST. LOUIS (Oct. 23, 2020) The first episode for a video series titled Diversity & Inclusion. The series focuses on the importance of diversity and inclusion within Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG ) Mid America and its Sailors. Episode one, titled Diversity is Our Power, is an introduction to the series featuring NTAG Mid America's commanding officer, Cmdr. Brad Whittington. In this episode, he talks about the power of a diverse Navy and how open discussions about diversity are important to have with one another. NTAG Mid America, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas encompassing Missouri, Kansas, central and southern Illinois, and a portion of Kentucky. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 13:29
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 770607
    VIRIN: 201023-N-JH293-1001
    Filename: DOD_108033457
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity is Our Power, by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    diversity
    Navy
    recruiting
    inclusion
    NTAG
    Mid America

