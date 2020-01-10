SecDef Employer Support Freedom Award Nomination Season Promotion

This PSA video, created by Farha Fazel, PA director for the Ohio ESGR Committee, encourages Reserve Component Service members to nominate their employer for the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
Available for Reserve Component unit use.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 13:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|770603
|VIRIN:
|201001-D-DO485-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108033367
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
