Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SecDef Employer Support Freedom Award Nomination Season Promotion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

    This PSA video, created by Farha Fazel, PA director for the Ohio ESGR Committee, encourages Reserve Component Service members to nominate their employer for the 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

    Available for Reserve Component unit use.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 13:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 770603
    VIRIN: 201001-D-DO485-001
    Filename: DOD_108033367
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SecDef Employer Support Freedom Award Nomination Season Promotion, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    ESGR
    Employer Support
    National Guard and Reserve
    SecDef Freedom Award
    Freedom Award Nomiantion Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT