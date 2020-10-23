Secretary Pompeo meets with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, at the Department of State.
DC, UNITED STATES
10.23.2020
Courtesy Video
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770594
|Filename:
|DOD_108033305
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
