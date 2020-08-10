The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to tag fish at Big Sandy Lake, near McGregor, Minnesota, as part of a five-year fish movement study. The study will look at fish movement and behavior within the Sandy Lake watershed.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 12:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|770593
|VIRIN:
|201008-A-AB038-580
|Filename:
|DOD_108033304
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|MCGREGOR, MN, US
|Hometown:
|SHOREVIEW, MN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fishing for data at Big Sandy Lake, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
