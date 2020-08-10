Fishing for data at Big Sandy Lake

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770593" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to tag fish at Big Sandy Lake, near McGregor, Minnesota, as part of a five-year fish movement study. The study will look at fish movement and behavior within the Sandy Lake watershed.