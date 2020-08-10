Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fishing for data at Big Sandy Lake

    MCGREGOR, MN, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to tag fish at Big Sandy Lake, near McGregor, Minnesota, as part of a five-year fish movement study. The study will look at fish movement and behavior within the Sandy Lake watershed.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 12:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770593
    VIRIN: 201008-A-AB038-580
    Filename: DOD_108033304
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: MCGREGOR, MN, US 
    Hometown: SHOREVIEW, MN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fishing for data at Big Sandy Lake, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

