    Successful Commanders Utilize History

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Video by William Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    MG Bradley T. Gericke, DA G-3/5/7; LTG Theodore D. Martin, TRADOC DCG, and GEN Paul E. Funk II, CG TRADOC give testimony addressing new commanders of the importance of using Army History--this video will be used at the Center of Military History Briefing at the Pre-Command Course.

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Military History
    Pre-Command Course

