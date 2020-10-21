Successful Commanders Utilize History

MG Bradley T. Gericke, DA G-3/5/7; LTG Theodore D. Martin, TRADOC DCG, and GEN Paul E. Funk II, CG TRADOC give testimony addressing new commanders of the importance of using Army History--this video will be used at the Center of Military History Briefing at the Pre-Command Course.
