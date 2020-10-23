Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Leonard Wood Comdined College Graduation 2020

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Dawn Arden 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Fort Leonard Wood's Truman Education Center presents the graduates of 2020 virtually as we celebrate their accomplishments.

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 770576
    VIRIN: 201023-A-WU318-203
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108033186
    Length: 00:31:31
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood Comdined College Graduation 2020, by Dawn Arden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leonard Wood
    Education
    Soldier For Life

