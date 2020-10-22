Master Sgt. John M. Marenda, a paratrooper assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about the Expert Infantryman Badge / Expert Soldier Badge. The soldiers must complete a number of prerequisites and pass a battery of graded tests on basic soldier skills, Oct. 22, 2020 at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. The purpose of this training is to build confidence and competence within our formations on basic Soldier skills and tactics, and help sustain the Army's role as an organization of lethal, disciplined and professional soldiers. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 09:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770560
|VIRIN:
|201022-A-YG900-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108033047
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EXPERT INFANTRYMAN BADGE / EXPERT SOLDIER BADGE, by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT