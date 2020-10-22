video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770560" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sgt. John M. Marenda, a paratrooper assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about the Expert Infantryman Badge / Expert Soldier Badge. The soldiers must complete a number of prerequisites and pass a battery of graded tests on basic soldier skills, Oct. 22, 2020 at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. The purpose of this training is to build confidence and competence within our formations on basic Soldier skills and tactics, and help sustain the Army's role as an organization of lethal, disciplined and professional soldiers. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.

(U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)