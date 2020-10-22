Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EXPERT INFANTRYMAN BADGE / EXPERT SOLDIER BADGE

    VICENZA, ITALY

    10.22.2020

    Video by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Master Sgt. John M. Marenda, a paratrooper assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade, talks about the Expert Infantryman Badge / Expert Soldier Badge. The soldiers must complete a number of prerequisites and pass a battery of graded tests on basic soldier skills, Oct. 22, 2020 at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy. The purpose of this training is to build confidence and competence within our formations on basic Soldier skills and tactics, and help sustain the Army's role as an organization of lethal, disciplined and professional soldiers. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility.
    (U.S. Army Video by Antonio Bedin)

