Remembering Beirut

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770558" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black remember the 220 Marines, 18 U.S. Navy Sailors and three U.S. Army Soldiers who died Oct. 23, 1983, when terrorists attacked the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. James R. Skelton).