    Remembering Beirut

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Skelton  

    Communication Directorate             

    Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black remember the 220 Marines, 18 U.S. Navy Sailors and three U.S. Army Soldiers who died Oct. 23, 1983, when terrorists attacked the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. James R. Skelton).

    Date Taken: 10.23.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 11:07
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering Beirut, by SSgt James Skelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

