Remembering Beirut

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy E. Black remember the 220 Marines, 18 U.S. Navy Sailors and three U.S. Army Soldiers who died Oct. 23, 1983, when terrorists attacked the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. James R. Skelton).
