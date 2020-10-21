Troops continue to participate in Operation Varsity at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, October 21, 2020. The exercise tests base response to various simulated emergencies and situations in various posture positions. This included additional security measures and simulating attacks with noise and smoke.
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 08:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|770550
|VIRIN:
|201021-F-WY757-721
|Filename:
|DOD_108032967
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Varsity 20-04 Day 3, by A1C Daniel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
