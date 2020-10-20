APG Celebrates 103 years

On October 20, 1917, Aberdeen Proving Ground was established by the order of President Woodrow Wilson. Over the next 103 years, APG grew into a world leader in research, development, testing and evaluation of materiel. Our home of innovation now boasts more than 18,000 civilians and #Soldiers and remains Harford County’s largest employer and one of the largest in the state of Maryland. Cheers to the U.S. Army's oldest proving ground, Aberdeen Proving Ground!
