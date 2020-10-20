APG Celebrates 103 years

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On October 20, 1917, Aberdeen Proving Ground was established by the order of President Woodrow Wilson. Over the next 103 years, APG grew into a world leader in research, development, testing and evaluation of materiel. Our home of innovation now boasts more than 18,000 civilians and #Soldiers and remains Harford County’s largest employer and one of the largest in the state of Maryland. Cheers to the U.S. Army's oldest proving ground, Aberdeen Proving Ground!