Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    APG Celebrates 103 years

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2020

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    On October 20, 1917, Aberdeen Proving Ground was established by the order of President Woodrow Wilson. Over the next 103 years, APG grew into a world leader in research, development, testing and evaluation of materiel. Our home of innovation now boasts more than 18,000 civilians and #Soldiers and remains Harford County’s largest employer and one of the largest in the state of Maryland. Cheers to the U.S. Army's oldest proving ground, Aberdeen Proving Ground!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 07:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770546
    VIRIN: 201020-A-EZ484-064
    Filename: DOD_108032939
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APG Celebrates 103 years, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Woodrow Wilson
    Army
    Aberdeen
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    innovation
    APG
    Proving Ground

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT