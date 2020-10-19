Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nodal Lighting 20

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    10.19.2020

    Video by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Personnel assigned to the 721st Air Mobility Operations Group, based in Ramstein and Spangdalem Air Bases, Germany, conduct a multi-capable Airmen "lift-and-shift" training exercise as part of Nodal Lighting 20. This training took place at the Stuttgart Army Airfield, Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. The objective of Nodal lighting is to test the 521st Air Mobility Operation Wing's ability to execute a major theater operation plan in a contested, degraded and operationally-limited environment. 721st AMOG training and exercises aim to build a more lethal force, an objective of the National Defense Strategy, by prioritizing assets that can deploy, survive, operate, maneuver and regenerate in all domains. (U.S. Army video by Jason Johnston.)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: STUTTGART, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nodal Lighting 20, by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

