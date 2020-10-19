video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Personnel assigned to the 721st Air Mobility Operations Group, based in Ramstein and Spangdalem Air Bases, Germany, conduct a multi-capable Airmen "lift-and-shift" training exercise as part of Nodal Lighting 20. This training took place at the Stuttgart Army Airfield, Germany, Oct. 19, 2020. The objective of Nodal lighting is to test the 521st Air Mobility Operation Wing's ability to execute a major theater operation plan in a contested, degraded and operationally-limited environment. 721st AMOG training and exercises aim to build a more lethal force, an objective of the National Defense Strategy, by prioritizing assets that can deploy, survive, operate, maneuver and regenerate in all domains. (U.S. Army video by Jason Johnston.)