    Military Working Dog Demo - Zana

    SAUDI ARABIA

    10.22.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Military working dog, Zana, shows us how she takes down the "bad guys" during a K-9 training demonstration with MWD handler Tech Sgt. Reid from the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. MWDs constantly train with their handlers to help keep military installations, assets and personnel safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 07:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 770544
    VIRIN: 201022-F-LZ012-282
    Filename: DOD_108032914
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Demo - Zana, by SSgt Katherine Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Controlled Vocabulary

    Military Working Dog (MWD)

    TAGS

    MWD
    AFCENT
    Security Forces
    Military Working Dog
    Airman
    K9
    Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia
    KSA
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    PSAB

