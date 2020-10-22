Military Working Dog Demo - Zana

Military working dog, Zana, shows us how she takes down the "bad guys" during a K-9 training demonstration with MWD handler Tech Sgt. Reid from the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. MWDs constantly train with their handlers to help keep military installations, assets and personnel safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters)
Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 07:59
