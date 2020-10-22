Military Working Dog Demo - Zana

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military working dog, Zana, shows us how she takes down the "bad guys" during a K-9 training demonstration with MWD handler Tech Sgt. Reid from the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron. MWDs constantly train with their handlers to help keep military installations, assets and personnel safe. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Walters)