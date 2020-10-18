Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    332 AEW DFAC Demolition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.18.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    CE airmen from the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing tear down the old DFAC kitchen due to water damage in the flooring.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.23.2020 06:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 770536
    VIRIN: 201018-F-GV306-172
    Filename: DOD_108032861
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332 AEW DFAC Demolition, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

