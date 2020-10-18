CE airmen from the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing tear down the old DFAC kitchen due to water damage in the flooring.
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 06:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770536
|VIRIN:
|201018-F-GV306-172
|Filename:
|DOD_108032861
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 332 AEW DFAC Demolition, by SSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT