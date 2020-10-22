Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabees Conduct 48-hour Mount-Out Exercise in Guam

    GUAM

    10.22.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Brock 

    Commander Task Force 75

    201022-N-LH273-1001
    Seabees deployed to Task Force 75, as a major combat operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HA/DR) capability, participate in a 48-hour, mount-out exercise. The MOX tests the Seabee battalion’s ability to communicate, assemble, inspect, and load civil engineering support equipment and supplies in preparation for rapid movement from ports and airfields throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

