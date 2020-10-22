Seabees Conduct 48-hour Mount-Out Exercise in Guam

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/770525" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

201022-N-LH273-1001

Seabees deployed to Task Force 75, as a major combat operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HA/DR) capability, participate in a 48-hour, mount-out exercise. The MOX tests the Seabee battalion’s ability to communicate, assemble, inspect, and load civil engineering support equipment and supplies in preparation for rapid movement from ports and airfields throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)