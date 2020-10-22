201022-N-LH273-1001
Seabees deployed to Task Force 75, as a major combat operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HA/DR) capability, participate in a 48-hour, mount-out exercise. The MOX tests the Seabee battalion’s ability to communicate, assemble, inspect, and load civil engineering support equipment and supplies in preparation for rapid movement from ports and airfields throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2020 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|770525
|VIRIN:
|201022-N-LH273-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108032789
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Seabees Conduct 48-hour Mount-Out Exercise in Guam, by PO1 Adam Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT